AFN The Station - Holiday Overload

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825649" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

While a little holiday cheer may brighten up the office, make sure all those lights aren't overloading the circuits and are in proper working order. The results of unsafe decorations may be shocking.