    AFN The Station - Holiday Overload

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.15.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    While a little holiday cheer may brighten up the office, make sure all those lights aren't overloading the circuits and are in proper working order. The results of unsafe decorations may be shocking.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 00:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 825649
    VIRIN: 211215-A-YC939-212
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108730455
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, AFN The Station - Holiday Overload, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Electrical Safety

