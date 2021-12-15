While a little holiday cheer may brighten up the office, make sure all those lights aren't overloading the circuits and are in proper working order. The results of unsafe decorations may be shocking.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 00:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|825649
|VIRIN:
|211215-A-YC939-212
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108730455
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN The Station - Holiday Overload, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
