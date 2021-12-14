Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PTD Battery Charging Safety - 30sec

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Mr. Robert Brown from the US Army Garrison Humphreys Safety Office has some advice on how to properly and safely charge your Personal Transportation Device. if you have questions about charging your PTD or other safety measures, you can contact them at 755-2664, or stop by Bldg. 484, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.15.2021 00:52
    Category: PSA
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

