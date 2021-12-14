PTD Battery Charging Safety - 30sec

Mr. Robert Brown from the US Army Garrison Humphreys Safety Office has some advice on how to properly and safely charge your Personal Transportation Device. if you have questions about charging your PTD or other safety measures, you can contact them at 755-2664, or stop by Bldg. 484, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
