PACAF Air Postal Squadron: How Mail Moves

Master Sgt. Max Gomez discusses the transportation of mail within the PACAF Air Postal Squadron. The PACAF Air Postal Squadron manages operations for the PACAF AIRPS transportation flight at Yokota and three detachments at 11 locations including Japan, South Korea, and Australia to serve more than 355,000 patrons throughout the region.