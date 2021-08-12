Master Sgt. Max Gomez discusses the transportation of mail within the PACAF Air Postal Squadron. The PACAF Air Postal Squadron manages operations for the PACAF AIRPS transportation flight at Yokota and three detachments at 11 locations including Japan, South Korea, and Australia to serve more than 355,000 patrons throughout the region.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2021 00:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825639
|VIRIN:
|211208-N-FA353-913
|Filename:
|DOD_108730356
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Air Postal Squadron: How Mail Moves, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
