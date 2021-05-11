Overcoming the Cycle

Pvt. Liam Brooks at a young age knew struggle, becoming homeless after a tornado flipped his home in Western Ky. With the memories of his past Brooks pushed on to join the Marine Corps for a better life for himself and to help his family. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Hageali and Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
