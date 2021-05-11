Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overcoming the Cycle

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2021

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Pvt. Liam Brooks at a young age knew struggle, becoming homeless after a tornado flipped his home in Western Ky. With the memories of his past Brooks pushed on to join the Marine Corps for a better life for himself and to help his family. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Ryan Hageali and Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 23:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825637
    VIRIN: 211214-M-IG436-0002
    Filename: DOD_108730342
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

