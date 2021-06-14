Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ikego Paintball Japan

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Daniel Barker 

    AFN Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (June 14, 2021) Sailors from Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan and American Forces Network Yokosuka participate in a paintball exercise supported by Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 22:31
    Category: Commercials
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Ikego Paintball Japan, by CPO Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sports
    AFN
    Paintball
    NPASE
    MWR
    group exercise

