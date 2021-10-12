Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa 63 brings love from above aircrew b-roll

    YIGO, GUAM

    12.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force crew members fly on a U.S. Air Force C-130J assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, to drop bundles during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Dec. 10, 2021. Over the course of 10 days, crews will airdrop donated food, clothing, educational materials, and tools to 55 islanders throughout the South-Eastern Pacific, including the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 19:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825623
    VIRIN: 211210-F-VU029-1001
    Filename: DOD_108730148
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: YIGO, GU 

    This work, Santa 63 brings love from above aircrew b-roll, by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    airlift
    Guam
    airdrop
    Micronesia
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Air Mobility Command
    Andersen Air Force Base
    HA/DR
    Operation Christmas Drop
    cargo drop
    lcla
    ROK
    Air Force
    AMC
    USAF
    C-130
    readiness
    training
    36th Airlift Squadron
    734th Air Mobility Squadron
    36th Wing
    JASDF
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Japan Self-Defense Force
    374th Airlift Wing
    low cost low altitude
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    OCD
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    515th Air Mobility Wing
    OCD70

