Civil engineers from Purdue University examine plumbing fixtures

Representatives in a wide range of career fields from U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) meet with civil engineers from Purdue University to discuss water contamination issues and examine plumbing fixtures throughout base housing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)





Interview 1: Charlie Wells, Quality Assurance Specialist, U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)



Interview 2: Sarah Moody, Project Manager, Public Private Venture, U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC)