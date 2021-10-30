306th Rescue Squadron takes top prize at the 2021 Pararescue Rodeo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 306th Rescue Squadron took top prize at the 2021 PJ Rodeo on October 29th in Tucson Ariz. Pararescuemen from multiple rescue squadrons around the Air Force participated in the 2021 PJ Rodeo. They competed in several events to include precision weapons handling, parachuting, high angle ropes and obstacles to challenge their physical abilities.