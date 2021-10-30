306th Rescue Squadron takes top prize at the 2021 Pararescue Rodeo

The 306th Rescue Squadron took top prize at the 2021 PJ Rodeo on October 29th in Tucson Ariz. Pararescuemen from multiple rescue squadrons around the Air Force participated in the 2021 PJ Rodeo. They competed in several events to include precision weapons handling, parachuting, high angle ropes and obstacles to challenge their physical abilities.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 18:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825613
|VIRIN:
|211030-F-AQ135-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108730111
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
