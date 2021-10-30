Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    306th Rescue Squadron takes top prize at the 2021 Pararescue Rodeo

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2021

    Video by Andre Trinidad 

    943rd Rescue Group Public Affairs

    The 306th Rescue Squadron took top prize at the 2021 PJ Rodeo on October 29th in Tucson Ariz. Pararescuemen from multiple rescue squadrons around the Air Force participated in the 2021 PJ Rodeo. They competed in several events to include precision weapons handling, parachuting, high angle ropes and obstacles to challenge their physical abilities.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 18:41
