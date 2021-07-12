Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Remembers USS Oklahoma Sailors During 80th Anniversary Event

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Video by Marc Ayalin 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 7, 2021) – A ceremony honoring the Sailors of the USS Oklahoma (BB 37) was hosted on Ford Island today as part of a joint Navy and National Park Service multi-event commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Remembers USS Oklahoma Sailors During 80th Anniversary Event, by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ValorSacrificePeace
    #USSOklahoma

