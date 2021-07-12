Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Remembers USS Oklahoma Sailors During 80th Anniversary Event

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 7, 2021) – A ceremony honoring the Sailors of the USS Oklahoma (BB 37) was hosted on Ford Island today as part of a joint Navy and National Park Service multi-event commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
