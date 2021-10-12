Operation Christmas Drop, Guam aerial b-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825611" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force crew members preform a touch and go in a U.S. Air Force C-130J assigned to Yokota Air Base, Japan, during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Dec. 10, 2021. Over the course of 10 days, crews will airdrop donated food, clothing, educational materials, and tools to 55 islanders throughout the South-Eastern Pacific, including the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)