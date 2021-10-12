Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wing 2021 holiday video

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    688th Cyberspace Wing command team and Religious Support Team delivers a special holiday message to Wingmen for the 2021 holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825608
    VIRIN: 211210-F-DH023-678
    Filename: DOD_108730049
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wing 2021 holiday video, by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    texas
    san antonio
    wingmen
    jbsa
    688 cyberspacewing

