Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHS Video Connect DHVS In Case You Missed It

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Spire Communications 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    Social media promotion following Digital Health Virtual Summit, MHS Video Connect Edition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 17:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 825599
    VIRIN: 211214-O-TV238-315
    Filename: DOD_108729978
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHS Video Connect DHVS In Case You Missed It, by Spire Communications, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    telehealth
    virtual health
    connected health
    MHS Video Connect
    Digital Health Virtual Summit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT