Social media promotion following Digital Health Virtual Summit, MHS Video Connect Edition.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 17:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|825594
|VIRIN:
|211214-O-TV238-904
|Filename:
|DOD_108729973
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS Video Connect DHVS Cornfeld 13, by Spire Communications, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT