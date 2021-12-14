The Commander and Command Sergeant Major from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital wish the Soldiers and Families of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk a safe and happy holiday.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 14:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|825542
|VIRIN:
|211214-O-GR663-727
|Filename:
|DOD_108729470
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BJACH 2021 Holiday Message, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
