The Military Health System is introducing MHS Video Connect. Listen to what providers and patients are saying about the new convenient way to access your military care team through secure, live video.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 14:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|825530
|VIRIN:
|211102-O-TV238-429
|Filename:
|DOD_108729302
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS Video Connect Testimonial, by Spire Communications, identified by DVIDS
