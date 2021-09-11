This video has some tips to help patients easily use MHS Video Connect – the new, convenient way to see your military health care provider through secure, live video.
Date Taken:
|11.09.2021
Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 14:22
Category:
|PSA
Video ID:
|825528
VIRIN:
|211109-O-TV238-316
Filename:
|DOD_108729295
Length:
|00:02:05
Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHS Video Connect Patient Tips, by Spire Communications, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
