Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha Jenkins 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    211206-N-CJ362-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (December 6, 2021) An animation about winter holiday safety made for Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic's social media pages. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sam Jenkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 12:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 825521
    VIRIN: 211211-N-CJ362-1001
    Filename: DOD_108729154
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Safety, by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Safety
    AIRLANT
    CNAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT