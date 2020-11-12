211206-N-CJ362-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (December 6, 2021) An animation about winter holiday safety made for Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic's social media pages. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sam Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 12:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|825521
|VIRIN:
|211211-N-CJ362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108729154
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday Safety, by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
