    Battle of Midway: Aircraft Carriers Then and Now

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha Jenkins 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    210604-N-CJ362-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 4, 2021) A video about the difference between current U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and those during the Battle of Midway. The video was released to Naval Air Force's Facebook page. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sam Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 12:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825519
    VIRIN: 210604-N-CJ362-1001
    Filename: DOD_108729120
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Battle of Midway
    Naval Aviation
    AIRLANT
    CNAL

