In this episode, we look back at the 15-year partnership with Serbia, Guard members get special recognition at Ohio Stadium, a new leader takes command of the Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing, and the National Guard celebrates its 385th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 15:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|825518
|VIRIN:
|211214-O-AH987-451
|Filename:
|DOD_108729119
|Length:
|00:10:18
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, December 2021 Buckeye Guard newscast, by Stephanie Beougher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT