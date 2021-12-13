Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen interviewing family – Nancarrow

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Mr. Greg Nancarrow, the 102nd Intelligence Wing Budget Officer, retires early next year after a military and civilian career spanning four decades. With that amount of experience and wisdom about to depart the wing, we thought it would be a good idea to interview Greg. To make the interview even more special, we invited Greg’s son, 2nd Lt. Allen Nancarrow, Operations Officer for the 102nd Security Forces Squadron, to serve in Public Affairs for the day, and interview his dad.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 12:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 825517
    VIRIN: 211213-Z-WQ490-293
    Filename: DOD_108729118
    Length: 00:13:02
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen interviewing family – Nancarrow, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Family
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW

