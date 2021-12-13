Airmen interviewing family – Nancarrow

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Mr. Greg Nancarrow, the 102nd Intelligence Wing Budget Officer, retires early next year after a military and civilian career spanning four decades. With that amount of experience and wisdom about to depart the wing, we thought it would be a good idea to interview Greg. To make the interview even more special, we invited Greg’s son, 2nd Lt. Allen Nancarrow, Operations Officer for the 102nd Security Forces Squadron, to serve in Public Affairs for the day, and interview his dad.