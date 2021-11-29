MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Nov. 29, 2021) - Miami, Oklahoma is a small Midwestern town that gave your U.S. Navy a top tier Sailor!
Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, and a member of the Cherokee Nation, joins the Navy Office of Community Outreach for another episode of Ship2Shore to celebrate Native American Heritage Month and his naval career. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 09:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825488
|VIRIN:
|211129-N-XN398-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108728804
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ship2Shore with Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler, by PO2 Ethan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT