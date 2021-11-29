Ship2Shore with Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Nov. 29, 2021) - Miami, Oklahoma is a small Midwestern town that gave your U.S. Navy a top tier Sailor!

Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, and a member of the Cherokee Nation, joins the Navy Office of Community Outreach for another episode of Ship2Shore to celebrate Native American Heritage Month and his naval career. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)