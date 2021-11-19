Ship2Shore with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyra James

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Nov. 19, 2021) - Taking pride in what you do and where you’re from!

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyra James, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, joins the Navy Office of Community Outreach in a Ship2Shore Explainer for Native American Heritage Month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)