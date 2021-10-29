Ship2Shore with Lt. Cmdr. Kayla Barron

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Oct. 29, 2021) - “The space station is a submarine in space!”
Lt. Cmdr. Kayla Barron joins the Navy Office of Community Outreach on this week’s Ship2Shore! Barron started her Naval journey at the United States Naval Academy that led her to become a submarine warfare officer, but now she’s taken it to a new level. Oct. 30, 2021 Barron and the rest of the SpaceX Crew-3 are scheduled to launch into space. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)
