Ship2Shore with Lt. Cmdr. Kayla Barron

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825485" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Oct. 29, 2021) - “The space station is a submarine in space!”

Lt. Cmdr. Kayla Barron joins the Navy Office of Community Outreach on this week’s Ship2Shore! Barron started her Naval journey at the United States Naval Academy that led her to become a submarine warfare officer, but now she’s taken it to a new level. Oct. 30, 2021 Barron and the rest of the SpaceX Crew-3 are scheduled to launch into space. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)