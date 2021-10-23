Ship2Shore Explainer with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Matt Aurednik

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Oct. 23, 2021) - Hey Columbia! We found one of your people, and he loves what he does for your Navy!
This week's Ship2Shore brings you Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Matt Aurednik, from Columbia, South Carolina. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 09:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825484
|VIRIN:
|211023-N-XN398-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108728800
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
