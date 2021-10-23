Ship2Shore Explainer with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Matt Aurednik

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Oct. 23, 2021) - Hey Columbia! We found one of your people, and he loves what he does for your Navy!

This week's Ship2Shore brings you Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 3rd Class Matt Aurednik, from Columbia, South Carolina. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)