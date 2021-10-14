MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Oct. 14, 2021) - She's got Colorado in her veins!
This Ship2Shore, in celebration of Denver Navy Week, is all about Cmdr. Maya Williams, Military Deputy, Chemistry Division at U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, from Lakewood, Colorado. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 09:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825483
|VIRIN:
|211014-N-XN398-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108728799
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ship2Shore with Cmdr. Maya Williams, by PO2 Ethan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
