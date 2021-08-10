Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ship2Shore with Seaman Roman Rangel

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Whitley 

    Navy Office of Community Outreach

    AUSTIN, Texas (Oct. 8, 2021) - One of Texas' very own and an accomplished U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard Drill Team member!
    This week on Ship2Shore we highlight Seaman Roman Rangel, from Lubbock, Texas, in celebration of Austin Navy Week. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825482
    VIRIN: 211008-N-XN398-0001
    Filename: DOD_108728798
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship2Shore with Seaman Roman Rangel, by PO2 Justin Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

