    Ship2Shore with Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Isaac Contreras

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Carter 

    Navy Office of Community Outreach

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Oct. 5, 2021) - Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Isaac Contreras, from St. Paul, Minnesota, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), joins the Navy Office of Community Outreach for an episode of Ship2Shore. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825481
    VIRIN: 211005-N-XN398-0001
    Filename: DOD_108728797
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: US

    This work, Ship2Shore with Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Isaac Contreras, by PO2 Ethan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ship2Shore

