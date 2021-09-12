U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, train on sling load procedures with a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey at Dandolo range in Pordenone, Italy, Dec. 09, 2021. This training validates a platoon to be the decisive element for the North and West Africa Response Force, a U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa mission. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 09:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825480
|VIRIN:
|211209-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108728782
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
