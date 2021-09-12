Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sling Load

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.09.2021

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, train on sling load procedures with a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey at Dandolo range in Pordenone, Italy, Dec. 09, 2021. This training validates a platoon to be the decisive element for the North and West Africa Response Force, a U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa mission. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 09:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825480
    VIRIN: 211209-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108728782
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    SkySoldiers
    THEROCK
    GarrisonItaly
    NARF SETAF-AF

