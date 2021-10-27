Interview: SFC Zachary Roth, CJ63 Senior Enlisted Leader
A Secure Internet Protocol Router/Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router (SIPR/NIPR) Access Point (SNAP) ground satellite is set up during a communications exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 27, 2021. This SNAP system is the very small aperture terminal model. It's designed to be portable and easily set up to provide fast and secure communications access to Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 09:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|825475
|VIRIN:
|211027-F-MI374-0003
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_108728635
|Length:
|00:04:35
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SNAP Exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti- Interview, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT