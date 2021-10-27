SNAP Exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti- Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825475" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview: SFC Zachary Roth, CJ63 Senior Enlisted Leader



A Secure Internet Protocol Router/Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router (SIPR/NIPR) Access Point (SNAP) ground satellite is set up during a communications exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 27, 2021. This SNAP system is the very small aperture terminal model. It's designed to be portable and easily set up to provide fast and secure communications access to Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller)