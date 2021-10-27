Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNAP Exercise at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti- Interview

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Interview: SSG Trevor Dredla- NCOIC SIPR/NIPR Access Point Terminals

    A Secure Internet Protocol Router/Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router (SIPR/NIPR) Access Point (SNAP) ground satellite is set up during a communications exercise at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 27, 2021. This SNAP system is the very small aperture terminal model. It's designed to be portable and easily set up to provide fast and secure communications access to Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Katelynn Moeller)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 09:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 825474
    VIRIN: 211027-F-MI374-0002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108728634
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, SNAP Exercise at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti- Interview, by SSgt Katelynn Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    SNAP

