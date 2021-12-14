Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apprentice Graduation Class of 2021 Valedictorian Allyson Cross's Message to Her Fellow Graduates

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Though continued COVID precautions prevented Norfolk Naval Shipyard from conducting its usual graduation and awards ceremony this year, Allyson Cross, a Shop 89 Fabric Worker and the valedictorian for the Apprentice Class of 2021, wanted to share her message with her fellow graduates on teamwork, dedication, integrity, and initiative.

    Congratulations Allyson and the Class of 2021 on a job well-done! We've proud of all of you and the accomplishments you've made throughout your time in the Apprentice Program.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 07:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 825472
    VIRIN: 211214-N-SY577-565
    Filename: DOD_108728632
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Apprentice

