Apprentice Graduation Class of 2021 Valedictorian Allyson Cross's Message to Her Fellow Graduates

Though continued COVID precautions prevented Norfolk Naval Shipyard from conducting its usual graduation and awards ceremony this year, Allyson Cross, a Shop 89 Fabric Worker and the valedictorian for the Apprentice Class of 2021, wanted to share her message with her fellow graduates on teamwork, dedication, integrity, and initiative.



Congratulations Allyson and the Class of 2021 on a job well-done! We've proud of all of you and the accomplishments you've made throughout your time in the Apprentice Program.