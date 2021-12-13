Meet the Titans - Senior Airman Isaiah Colón(Graphics Removed)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825468" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Airman Isaiah Colón, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels center service controller, represents the U.S. Air Force’s gaming community on another installment of the “Meet the Titans“ radio segment with American Forces Network at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 8, 2021. Colón recently represented the U.S. Air Forces in Europe at the Department of the Air Force Gaming League World Championship by winning the Super Smash Bros. competition. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)