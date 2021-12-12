Norwegian soldiers train U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Army soldiers with 2nd NATO Signal Battalion on cold weather operations near Tolga, Norway, Dec. 5, 2021. Marines are participating in train-the-trainer cold weather training to accurately instruct the U.S. forces arriving early in 2022 to participate in the Norwegian-led Exercise Cold Response. Exercises such as Cold Response enhance familiarity with and proficiency operating in Arctic conditions alongside Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Robin Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 08:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|825463
|VIRIN:
|211212-M-FX541-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108728428
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Cold Weather Operations, by Sgt Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT