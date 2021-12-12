Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Weather Operations

    NORWAY

    12.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Robin Lewis 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Norwegian soldiers train U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Army soldiers with 2nd NATO Signal Battalion on cold weather operations near Tolga, Norway, Dec. 5, 2021. Marines are participating in train-the-trainer cold weather training to accurately instruct the U.S. forces arriving early in 2022 to participate in the Norwegian-led Exercise Cold Response. Exercises such as Cold Response enhance familiarity with and proficiency operating in Arctic conditions alongside Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Robin Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 08:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825463
    VIRIN: 211212-M-FX541-1002
    Filename: DOD_108728428
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: NO

    TAGS

    NATO
    train the trainer
    Norway
    U.S. Marines
    Cold weather operations
    Sgt. Robin Lewis

