video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825463" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Norwegian soldiers train U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Army soldiers with 2nd NATO Signal Battalion on cold weather operations near Tolga, Norway, Dec. 5, 2021. Marines are participating in train-the-trainer cold weather training to accurately instruct the U.S. forces arriving early in 2022 to participate in the Norwegian-led Exercise Cold Response. Exercises such as Cold Response enhance familiarity with and proficiency operating in Arctic conditions alongside Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Robin Lewis)