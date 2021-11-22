The Norwegian Foot March - 69th Air Defense Artillery - Deployed

The Norwegian Foot March is a true test of strength and endurance. 30 kilometers, or 18.6 miles with a 25-pound rucksack. Deployed Soldiers with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and other units participated in the Norwegian Foot March on November 22nd and 23rd at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. 2nd Lt. Monica Burciaga (interviewee) planned this event as well as participated in it.
