Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Norwegian Foot March - 69th Air Defense Artillery - Deployed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    11.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The Norwegian Foot March is a true test of strength and endurance. 30 kilometers, or 18.6 miles with a 25-pound rucksack. Deployed Soldiers with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and other units participated in the Norwegian Foot March on November 22nd and 23rd at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. 2nd Lt. Monica Burciaga (interviewee) planned this event as well as participated in it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 02:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825461
    VIRIN: 211122-A-MF443-982
    Filename: DOD_108728356
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Norwegian Foot March - 69th Air Defense Artillery - Deployed, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Challenge
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Deployment
    Norwegian Foot March

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT