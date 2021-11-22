The Norwegian Foot March - 69th Air Defense Artillery - Deployed

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Norwegian Foot March is a true test of strength and endurance. 30 kilometers, or 18.6 miles with a 25-pound rucksack. Deployed Soldiers with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and other units participated in the Norwegian Foot March on November 22nd and 23rd at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. 2nd Lt. Monica Burciaga (interviewee) planned this event as well as participated in it.