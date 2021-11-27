Soldier Feature - Pfc. Filomeno - The Guitar Player

For many people, music is something that they casually enjoy. For others, it is a way of life. That is the case for Pfc. Filomeno from 1-7 Air Defense Artillery. In this video he is playing an acoustic guitar during his lunch break on deployment. He talks about why he loves the instrument, favorite genres and even gives some tips to newer players.
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2021 02:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|BH
