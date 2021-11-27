Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Feature - Pfc. Filomeno - The Guitar Player

    BAHRAIN

    11.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    For many people, music is something that they casually enjoy. For others, it is a way of life. That is the case for Pfc. Filomeno from 1-7 Air Defense Artillery. In this video he is playing an acoustic guitar during his lunch break on deployment. He talks about why he loves the instrument, favorite genres and even gives some tips to newer players.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2021
    Date Posted: 12.14.2021 02:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825459
    VIRIN: 211127-A-MF443-513
    Filename: DOD_108728353
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Feature - Pfc. Filomeno - The Guitar Player, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Musician
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Music
    Deployment

