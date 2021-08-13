Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 21: Landmine Disposal Exercise (Prime Cuts)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THAILAND

    08.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amanda Sampson 

    Media Center - Japan

    Royal Thai and American Armed Forces participated in a landmine disposal exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 21 in Surin Province, Thailand, Aug. 3-11, 2021. This exercise is aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Mine Action Program, which assists partnered nations affected by landmines, explosive remnants of war, and the hazardous effects of unexploded ordnance.

    Humanitarian Civic Action programs conducted during Cobra Gold 21 demonstrate a mutual commitment to support security and humanitarian interests of friends and partner nations. These programs improve the quality of life, as well as the general health and welfare, of civilian residents in the exercise areas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825434
    VIRIN: 210813-F-XW241-569
    Filename: DOD_108728092
    Length: 00:08:53
    Location: TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 21: Landmine Disposal Exercise (Prime Cuts), by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Humanitarian Mine Action Program
    CG21
    Cobra Gold 21
    Landmine Disposal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT