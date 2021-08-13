Cobra Gold 21: Landmine Disposal Exercise (Prime Cuts)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/825434" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Royal Thai and American Armed Forces participated in a landmine disposal exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 21 in Surin Province, Thailand, Aug. 3-11, 2021. This exercise is aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Mine Action Program, which assists partnered nations affected by landmines, explosive remnants of war, and the hazardous effects of unexploded ordnance.



Humanitarian Civic Action programs conducted during Cobra Gold 21 demonstrate a mutual commitment to support security and humanitarian interests of friends and partner nations. These programs improve the quality of life, as well as the general health and welfare, of civilian residents in the exercise areas.