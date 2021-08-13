Royal Thai and American Armed Forces participated in a landmine disposal exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 21 in Surin Province, Thailand, Aug. 3-11, 2021. This exercise is aligned with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Humanitarian Mine Action Program, which assists partnered nations affected by landmines, explosive remnants of war, and the hazardous effects of unexploded ordnance.
Humanitarian Civic Action programs conducted during Cobra Gold 21 demonstrate a mutual commitment to support security and humanitarian interests of friends and partner nations. These programs improve the quality of life, as well as the general health and welfare, of civilian residents in the exercise areas.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825434
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-XW241-569
|Filename:
|DOD_108728092
|Length:
|00:08:53
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Cobra Gold 21: Landmine Disposal Exercise (Prime Cuts), by TSgt Amanda Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
