Cobra Gold 21: Royal Thai Army doctor shares key takeaways from partnered medical response training

Royal Thai Army Sub LT, Doctor Napat Koolsriroj, shares his experiences during a landmine disposal exercise in Surin Province, Thailand, Aug. 3-11, 2021 during Exercise Cobra Gold 21. U.S. Navy corpsmen instructed Royal Thai Army doctors, nurses, and corpsmen on basic field medicine, including techniques and casualty care that may be needed to treat patients injured by landmines.
Exercise Cobra Gold 21 maintains a consistent focus on Humanitarian Civic Action, community engagement, and medical activities conducted during the exercise to support the needs and humanitarian interests of civilian populations around the region.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 22:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|825433
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-XW241-493
|Filename:
|DOD_108728091
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
