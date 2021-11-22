Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deep Dive - The U.S. Military Beauty Pageant

    JAPAN

    11.22.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    Petty Officer Adam Ferrero takes a fresh approach to answering the age-old question of "Which branch of the U.S. Military is the best?"

    Deep Dive is a long-form video series that takes a unique and entertaining approach to answering intriguing questions and delving into little-known history.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 20:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 825427
    VIRIN: 211122-N-BD319-190
    Filename: DOD_108728027
    Length: 00:17:10
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Navy
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    Deep Dive
    Space Force

