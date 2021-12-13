Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Video Call with Oregon Governor and the Adjutant General

    OR, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Aaron Perkins 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon, conduct a live video chat with Oregon National Guard Soldiers deployed in various locations overseas and in the U.S., from Camp Withycombe, Clackamas, Oregon, on Dec. 13, 2021.  

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 20:12
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 211213-Z-CM403-001
    Location: OR, US

    TAGS

    oregon
    demobilization
    covid

