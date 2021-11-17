Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEON Platoon Conducts Littoral Dive Missions

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2021

    Video by Cpl. William Redding 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with littoral explosive ordnance neutralization platoon, explosive ordnance disposal company, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct littoral dive operations on Camp Pendleton, California Nov 18, 2021. During this exercise, 7th and 9th ESB are refining their skills with emerging Marine Corps technologies in order to facilitate follow-on forces’ littoral mobility from shallow water to the objective. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Redding)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 19:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825417
    VIRIN: 211117-M-IS663-143
    Filename: DOD_108727915
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEON Platoon Conducts Littoral Dive Missions, by Cpl William Redding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DIVE
    LEON
    1st MLG
    I MEF
    EOD
    Extreme Readiness

