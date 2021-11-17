LEON Platoon Conducts Littoral Dive Missions

U.S. Marines with littoral explosive ordnance neutralization platoon, explosive ordnance disposal company, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct littoral dive operations on Camp Pendleton, California Nov 18, 2021. During this exercise, 7th and 9th ESB are refining their skills with emerging Marine Corps technologies in order to facilitate follow-on forces’ littoral mobility from shallow water to the objective. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Redding)
