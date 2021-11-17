LEON Platoon Conducts Littoral Dive Missions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with littoral explosive ordnance neutralization platoon, explosive ordnance disposal company, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct littoral dive operations on Camp Pendleton, California Nov 18, 2021. During this exercise, 7th and 9th ESB are refining their skills with emerging Marine Corps technologies in order to facilitate follow-on forces’ littoral mobility from shallow water to the objective. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Redding)