B-Roll captured from Mayfield, KY. on 12/12/2021 following the destruction of series of tornadoes.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2021 16:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825401
|VIRIN:
|211212-O-AB413-818
|Filename:
|DOD_108727472
|Length:
|00:05:40
|Location:
|MAYFIELD, KY, US
This work, Urban Search and Rescue Team IN-TF1, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
