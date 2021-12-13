Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Airman finds resiliency through music

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    12.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carlo Thermidor, 39th Air Base Wing command post superintendent explains how music has helped him stay connected with Airmen while serving at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Thermidor is a gospel saxophonist who discovered his passion for playing by going to church and listening to music. Throughout his military career, music has allowed him to connect with fellow Airmen musicians and succeed during numerous short tours and deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825293
    VIRIN: 211213-F-BQ566-1001
    Filename: DOD_108726698
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Hometown: ORANGE, NJ, US

    TAGS

    Airman Magazine
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Department of Defense
    Third Air Force
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces in Africa

