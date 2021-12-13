Incirlik Airman finds resiliency through music

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carlo Thermidor, 39th Air Base Wing command post superintendent explains how music has helped him stay connected with Airmen while serving at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Thermidor is a gospel saxophonist who discovered his passion for playing by going to church and listening to music. Throughout his military career, music has allowed him to connect with fellow Airmen musicians and succeed during numerous short tours and deployments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|12.13.2021
|12.13.2021 11:29
|Package
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Hometown:
|ORANGE, NJ, US
