    Grand Bara Race in the Grand Bara Desert, Djibouti

    BARA DESERT, DJIBOUTI

    12.09.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Forward deployed service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and Camp Lemonnier proved their strength by competing in the 2021 Grand Bara Race in the Grand Bara Desert, Djibouti.

    Some participants prepared for the race months in advance so they could effectively take on the grueling conditions of the wide-open desert, battling the sun, heat and cracked ground, to eventually make their way across the finish line.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.13.2021 02:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825166
    VIRIN: 211209-N-BT677-022
    Filename: DOD_108726051
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: BARA DESERT, DJ

    This work, Grand Bara Race in the Grand Bara Desert, Djibouti, by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    Grand Bara Desert
    Grand Bara Race

