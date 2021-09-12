Forward deployed service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa and Camp Lemonnier proved their strength by competing in the 2021 Grand Bara Race in the Grand Bara Desert, Djibouti.
Some participants prepared for the race months in advance so they could effectively take on the grueling conditions of the wide-open desert, battling the sun, heat and cracked ground, to eventually make their way across the finish line.
