Marine participates in cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy during CWOC, Part III

A Marine with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participates in cold-water immersion training Dec. 9, 2021, in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 150 Marines participated in the course that was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines. CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1-9, 2021. The cold-water immersion is the final training event in the course. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)