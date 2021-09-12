A Marine with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participates in cold-water immersion training Dec. 9, 2021, in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 150 Marines participated in the course that was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines. CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1-9, 2021. The cold-water immersion is the final training event in the course. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2021 23:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|825140
|VIRIN:
|211209-A-OK556-695
|Filename:
|DOD_108725833
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine participates in cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy during CWOC, Part IV, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
