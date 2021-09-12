Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine participates in cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy during CWOC, Part IV

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2021

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A Marine with the 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., participates in cold-water immersion training Dec. 9, 2021, in the Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-01 at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 150 Marines participated in the course that was temporarily reworked to support the training needs of the Marines. CWOC staff ran three, three-day field training exercise courses with the Marines from Dec. 1-9, 2021. The cold-water immersion is the final training event in the course. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.12.2021 23:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US

