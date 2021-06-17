Sohkura-san Feature

It's never a mystery what anyone's name is at AFN Pacific Headquarters. Find out why by meeting the man who makes wooden nameplates for every member of AFN in Tokyo.
|06.17.2021
|12.12.2021 22:21
|Video Productions
|825136
|210617-N-KW679-306
|DOD_108725783
|00:01:49
|TOKYO, JP
|0
|0
