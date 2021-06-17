Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sohkura-san Feature

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    It's never a mystery what anyone's name is at AFN Pacific Headquarters. Find out why by meeting the man who makes wooden nameplates for every member of AFN in Tokyo.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.12.2021 22:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 825136
    VIRIN: 210617-N-KW679-306
    Filename: DOD_108725783
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Sohkura-san Feature, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    afn tokyo dma headquarters pacific

