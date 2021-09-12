Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCKOR Welcome Video with Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin and CSM JoAnn Naumann

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 28, SOUTH KOREA

    12.09.2021

    Video by Cpl. Dae Hyeon Choi 

    Special Operations Command Korea

    U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea's welcome video featuring commander, Major General Michael E. Martin, and Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sergeant Major JoAnn Naumann.

    Filmed and edited with the assistance of USAG Humphreys AFN.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2021
    Date Posted: 12.12.2021 22:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 825132
    VIRIN: 211209-A-XD978-239
    Filename: DOD_108725779
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 28, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCKOR Welcome Video with Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin and CSM JoAnn Naumann, by CPL Dae Hyeon Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Operations Command Korea
    SOCKOR
    Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin
    CSM JoAnn Naumann

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT