U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Evelyn Santiago's holiday greeting for Puerto Rico.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2021 21:32
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|825130
|VIRIN:
|211112-A-XD978-365
|Filename:
|DOD_108725679
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 28, KR
|Hometown:
|PUERTO RICO, N, BO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SSG Evelyn Santiago, by CPL Dae Hyeon Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT