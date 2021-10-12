Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Japan Engineer District Holiday PSA

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.10.2021

    Video by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Col. Gary Bonham, Japan Engineer District commander, and John Peukert, Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management, Japan Engineer District, reflect on the district's accomplishments for 2021 and deliver Holiday greetings.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.12.2021 21:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 825127
    VIRIN: 211210-A-AD803-906
    Filename: DOD_108725673
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    USACE
    Engineer
    Holiday
    PSA

