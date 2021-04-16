Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    204th Security Forces Squadron Fires the .50 Cal

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 149th Fighter Wing's 204th Security Forces Squadron in El Paso, Texas practices with the .50 caliber machine gun at the live firing range.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.12.2021 09:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 825099
    VIRIN: 211201-Z-QB902-0001
    Filename: DOD_108725187
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 204th Security Forces Squadron Fires the .50 Cal, by SSgt Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    .50 Cal
    Security Forces
    Gunfighters
    149th FW

