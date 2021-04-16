The 149th Fighter Wing's 204th Security Forces Squadron in El Paso, Texas practices with the .50 caliber machine gun at the live firing range.
|04.16.2021
|12.12.2021 09:02
|Package
|825099
|211201-Z-QB902-0001
|DOD_108725187
|00:00:29
|EL PASO, TX, US
|2
|2
This work, 204th Security Forces Squadron Fires the .50 Cal, by SSgt Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
